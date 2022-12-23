GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) – Interstate 71 in Gallatin County is closed due to hazardous road conditions.
Emergency officials said the highway is “impassable.”
Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted about significant backups and said crews are working to divert traffic. The best northbound alternate is likely Highway 42 along the river.
I-71 Northbound near Gallatin is closed, causing significant backup. Avoid this area. Teams are working to find a route to divert traffic. Temperatures remain dangerously low, and we need to do everything possible to keep folks from being stuck in their vehicles. Stay safe.— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 24, 2022
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the backup spans about five miles after multiple crashes in the area. Crews are working to treat the highway ahead of the blocked portion.
Kentucky State Police are working to clear stalled vehicles and prevent more from accessing the stretch of the highway, as more vehicles can "hinder operations to safely move vehicles caught in backups" and "reduces the risk of move travelers getting caught in traffic during dangerously cold conditions."
Thursday night’s winter storm dropped snow, brought freezing temperatures, and high winds. Road crews been working for hours to clear snow and ice from roads.
Kentucky State Police have reported icy conditions on several roads. Moisture on highways and roads from the daylight hours are likely re-freezing because of the cold temperatures.
State and local officials have asked motorists to stay off the roads and only drive if absolutely necessary.
