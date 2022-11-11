LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The northbound lanes between Muhammad Ali Boulevard and 2nd Street will be open for weekend traffic after emergency repairs to a sewer line earlier this week.
The lanes were shut down Tuesday after an investigation of a depression and hole in the pavement revealed a cavity below the pavement. There were also deteriorated areas in the clay sewer pipe, MSD officials said.
MSD said in an email Friday morning that the repairs have been completed in time for weekend traffic to resume. However, the lanes will close again next week so crews can re-pave the street.
