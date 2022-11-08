LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The northbound lanes between Muhammad Ali Boulevard and Second Street have closed for an emergency repair.
According to a Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District press release, the closure is to repair a sewer line running beneath the pavement on Second Street.
This came after an investigation of a depression and hole in the pavement revealed a cavity below the pavement.
There were also deteriorated areas in the clay sewer pipe.
A detour has been put in place in the area. MSD says there will be no disruption of sewer service but there isn't an estimate of how long the repair will take.
