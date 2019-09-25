LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's bad enough to get pulled over for speeding and driving under the influence, but a northern Indiana woman pulled it off on just three tires.
In a release, Indiana State Police says Sgt. Terrance Williams was trying to pull over a speeding motorcycle when he looked over to see an SUV speeding along I-80/94 in Lake County. Then he noticed that the speeding SUV was missing a front wheel, and the driver was driving on the rim.
With lights and sirens, the trooper tried to pull over the SUV, but the driver kept on going and eventually exited the interstate. That's when Williams caught up with 46-year-old Sherry Sanchez of Portage, Indiana.
Williams says Sanchez was swerving and hit the curb more than once, as he pulled her over. Police say her blood alcohol tested three times the legal limit.
Sanchez told the trooper that all the lights were going off in her car, but she didn't know what was wrong. She told him that she is a home health care nurse, and that she was on her way to a patient in Chicago.
Sanchez was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, failure to yield to law enforcement and operating a non-compliant vehicle on the highway.
