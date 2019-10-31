Indiana house where woman found dead with snake around neck

Pictured: exterior of a home in Benton County, Indiana where police found a woman dead with an 8-foot Python around her neck. (Indiana State Police)

Oxford, Ind. (WDRB) -- A northern Indiana woman was found dead with an eight-foot python around her neck, according to police.

In a news release, Indiana State Police said investigators were called to a home Wednesday night on North Dan Patch Drive in Oxford, which is west of Lafayette, Indiana. When police arrived, they say 36-year-old Laura Hurst was found unresponsive with a Reticulated Python wrapped around her neck. Medics tried life-saving measures, but she died.

ISP also says 140 snakes were found in the home, and 20 of those snakes belonged to Hurst. Police say she visited the house twice a week.

An autopsy will determine the official cause of death.

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags