Oxford, Ind. (WDRB) -- A northern Indiana woman was found dead with an eight-foot python around her neck, according to police.
In a news release, Indiana State Police said investigators were called to a home Wednesday night on North Dan Patch Drive in Oxford, which is west of Lafayette, Indiana. When police arrived, they say 36-year-old Laura Hurst was found unresponsive with a Reticulated Python wrapped around her neck. Medics tried life-saving measures, but she died.
ISP also says 140 snakes were found in the home, and 20 of those snakes belonged to Hurst. Police say she visited the house twice a week.
An autopsy will determine the official cause of death.
