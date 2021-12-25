ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — The boom in U.S. recreational vehicle sales has resulted in the highest-ever annual production mark for the industry that’s centered in northern Indiana.
Figures compiled by the RV Industry Association show that factories shipped nearly 560,000 units this year by the end of November, which already topped the previous annual record. Production was on pace to complete more than 600,000 RVs during 2021.
Factories shipped about 49,000 units in November, a record number for the month and a 15% jump from November 2020.
“Demand for RVs remains incredibly strong, driving RV manufacturers and suppliers to continue to build a record number of RVs month after month for the past 13 months,” RV association President Craig Kirby said.
Towable RVs accounted for nearly 44,000 of November’s wholesale shipments, along with about 5,000 motorhomes.
Indiana factories have produced about 80% of U.S. RV units in recent years, according to the association. Several thousand people work at dozens of RV manufacturing and supply factories in and around Elkhart County.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.