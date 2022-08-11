LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A northern Kentucky man claimed a $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket from the Aug. 5 drawing.
Preferring to stay anonymous, the man claimed the money Tuesday, four days after winning with a ticket he bought at the Kroger on Dixie Highway in Erlanger, Kentucky.
"I saw the message, 'prize exceeds cashing limit.' I really wasn't sure how much it was for," he said.
The man told lottery officials he heard someone from Kroger tell him they had sold a $1 million ticket.
"It's me, maybe," he told them. "I called the number on the back of the ticket, gave them the numbers, and they confirmed it was the winner."
After taxes, the man walked away with $710,000. He told lottery officials he might buy a business with his winnings.
The Kroger store will receive $10,000 for selling the ticket.
This is the second $1 million ticket sold in Kentucky in a week. On July 29, a player in Richmond also won the game's second prize.
