LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As tens of thousands of out-of-town visitors flood to Louisville for the 145th Kentucky Derby, area hospitals are anticipating the uptick in patients that the crowds typically bring.
The staff at Norton Audubon Hospital say it's gearing up to make sure the hospital is ready for all the bumps, bruises and broken bones. At just less than four miles away, the hospital is one of the closest medical facilities to Churchill Downs.
Workers say they are expecting hundreds of patients to walk through the hospital doors this weekend, so they're preparing now by setting up extra beds and IV poles.
They say every Derby season comes with plenty of fun, but also lots of injuries, and an increase in patients. Many of those patients suffer from things that can be prevented -- like dehydration, severe sunburn and alcohol poisoning.
The emergency department medical director says over his many years of seeing Derby Day patients, alcohol plays a big part.
"I would encourage people to drink sensibly," said Dr. Robert Couch, emergency department medical director at Norton Audubon Hospital. "One of the fun parts of being at the Derby is having all the fun at the festivities there, but I want people to be sensible about it. If you're drinking, don't just drink alcohol. Drink a bottle of water in between each drink that you have. Try to stay hydrated and be sensible. It's a long day."
Couch says to pack sunscreen if it's going to be a sunny day and walk carefully if it's a rainy day to avoid slips. He also says to pack band-aids for blisters on your feet and drink lots of water.
Couch adds that one of the most important things to remember is if you think you need to see a doctor, don't hesitate to seek help.
