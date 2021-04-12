LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Audubon Hospital is asking you to "Donate Life," and it's spreading that message across the community.
The hospital is just one of many organizations across the state to host a Donate Life flag-raising ceremony Monday morning.
That ceremony was followed by one minute and eight seconds of silence to recognize the more-than 108,000 patients waiting for a life-saving transplant.
Of those patients, about 1,000 are in Kentucky.
"Never discount that you have something that you could give," said Matthew Eddleman, the staff chaplain for Norton Audubon Hospital. "It is known that one person donating can affect up to eight lives."
You can register as an organ, tissue and eye donor by CLICKING HERE and going to DonateLifeKY.org, or when renewing your driver's license.
