LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- EMTs, paramedics and emergency room doctors used cadavers to practice life-saving first aid techniques Wednesday.
Two doctors with Norton Pulmonary Specialists led the training session at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. During the training session, participants were taught different ways to help patients having trouble breathing, including how to help prepare patients for ventilation.
Organizers say the training can also help first responders improve the patient's quality of life.
"Securing an airway as soon as possible can help improve oxygenation and breathing," said Dr. David Hasselbacher, M.D. "And obviously, the sooner we do that, the more likely someone is going to do better."
Several air medics from Fort Knox also took part in the training ahead of their deployment next month.
Many participants in Wednesday's training class have only been able to practice on mannequins.
This is the second time Norton has offered training using cadavers.
