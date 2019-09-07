LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In memory of a former Louisville football player, a local family made a big donation to the Norton Cancer Institute.
The Bufford Family Foundation donated $250,000 to the cancer institute through the Norton Healthcare Foundation on Saturday to honor Otto C. Knop, who played for the Cardinals from 1976-1979. Knop died in 2018 after a battle with biliary duct cancer.
The donation will support cancer care across the region, including research and other programs that help patients and their families during treatment. A commonwealth plaque is also now in place at the healing garden at Norton Cancer Institute-Brownsboro.
"I think one of the great things about this garden is you can come out here and find healing, quiet time and, you know, peace in a very difficult time," donor Randall Bufford said.
