LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From Mickey Mouse and stockings hanging over mock fireplaces to elves, nutcrackers and Grinches, employees at Norton Children’s Hospital went all out for this year’s annual decorating contest.
The public will get to choose which department won based on how many likes and shares photos get through Thursday on Facebook.
The 300-bed facility is the only full-service, free-standing pediatric hospital in Kentucky and southern Indiana, according to its website, and has provided care for children for more than a century “without regard to to their families’ ability to pay.”
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.