LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people gathered on Waterfront Park's Big Four Lawn on Saturday for the fifth annual Norton Children's Hospital Spash 'n' Dash event.
The event honored Max Gilpin, who died of heat stroke 11 years ago at age 15 during a football practice at Pleasure Ridge Park High School, and raised awareness of potential heat-related danger.
The Splash 'n' Dash featured a 5-kilometer or 1-kilometer run/walk with fun ways for participants to cool off throughout the course.
"The splash zones on the course are set up to keep your external body temperature down," said Courtney Gatti, Norton Healthcare's special events manager. "The water stations are set up to keep your internal body temperature down, and we have several ways that we honor Max throughout the course."
Other activities at the Splash 'n' Dash included a water balloon toss, rock climbing wall, music, face painting, water slides and more. The Norton Children's Prevention and Wellness team also provided on-site heat safety tips.
The proceeds from the event support Norton Children's Hospital through the Children's Hospital Foundation.
