LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Children's Hospital has opened a new medical and surgical center that officials say will change the lives of sick and injured children in Louisville.
The new $12 million center was opened Wednesday morning and is part of a larger $78 million renovation. The center is a 24-bed unit that will care for children with respiratory, gastrointestinal and neurological diseases.
It will also help children recover from surgery.
"But it's much more than just hospital beds," said Emmett Ramser, chief administrative officer for Norton Healthcare. "We've designed this unit to include family oriented amenities, so that patients can focus on healing."
Patients will move into the new unit next week.
The full $78 million renovation project is scheduled to be completed in four years.
