LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors are noticing a spike of RSV cases in young children in Jefferson County, and they are warning parents to take extra health precautions through the holiday season.
The Respiratory Syncytial Virus, commonly known as RSV, is a respiratory virus that normally causes mild cold-like symptoms. However, it can be deadly for infants, as it often causes upper respiratory infections or bronchiolitis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an average of 57,000 children are hospitalized every year for RSV.
According to data from Norton’s pediatric offices across Jefferson County, doctors are reporting several dozen cases each week. Last month, Norton Children’s Hospital treated 82 babies for RSV.
“Any child 2 and under can develop complications from RSV,” said Dr. April Mattingly, a pediatrician with Norton Children’s Medical Associates. “Babies can stop breathing all together with RSV. So if you feel like your child has more than just a runny nose or a cough, you’re worried about them breathing, you absolutely need to be seen by a doctor.”
Alexandra McCoy’s daughter, Isla Mae McCoy, nearly died last year when she was diagnosed with RSV at 7 weeks old. But she said it wasn’t obvious right away what was happening with Isla Mae. At first, they thought the baby had a cold. A doctor believed it to be an ear infection and prescribed an antibiotic. However, Isla Mae’s fever continued to spike overnight.
“We noticed she was really struggling to breathe,” McCoy said. “Her stomach was retracting. Her little throat was retracting.”
Around 4 a.m., they rushed her to the emergency room. McCoy said doctors grabbed her daughter from her arms and rushed her away. Doctors told the family that the little baby was the sickest person in the entire emergency room at that moment and needed immediate attention. She was hooked up to a machine that helped her breathe.
“They turned the machine as high as it would go, and she still needed support,” McCoy said. “So they told us they were going to have to intubate her, and that’s when everything kind of sunk in that she was really, really sick.”
Isla Mae was in the hospital for seven days before she was well enough to go home.
"I bluntly asked the doctor if she could die," McCoy remembered. "And they told me yes. And I had no idea that having a cold could basically kill a tiny baby."
She said it was the greatest moment being able to bring her daughter home alive and healthy.
“It was the best feeling,” she said. “Better than having her! It was better than anything in the world knowing that we were going to be able to keep her.”
McCoy takes every precaution to keep Isla Mae and her brother, Maddox, healthy. And she wants to urge parents to take the virus seriously.
“We are overly cautious,” she said. “We are constantly washing hands, washing clothes and trying to keep fingers out of mouths. We don’t share cups with other family members or anyone for that matter. Keeping anyone with any sort of cough and sniffle away from our children. Whatever it takes to keep them well, because you never know what could happen.”
There is no vaccination to prevent RSV. For more information and advice from Norton Children’s on how to avoid the virus, click here.
