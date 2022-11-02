LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New research shows there could be hope for preventing severe RSV cases in young children in the future.
Newly released data show vaccinating pregnant women helped protect their newborns from the common but scary respiratory virus called RSV that fills hospitals with wheezing babies each fall.
Pfizer announced Tuesday that a large international study found vaccinating moms-to-be was nearly 82% effective at preventing severe cases of RSV in their babies' most vulnerable first 90 days of life. At age 6 months, the vaccine still was proving 69% effective against serious illness, and there were no signs of safety problems in mothers or babies.
The new study included 7,400 pregnant women in 18 countries, including the U.S., and spanned multiple RSV seasons. Preliminary results reported Tuesday show the vaccine was most effective against severe disease. For milder illness, effectiveness was 51% to 57%, short of the study’s statistical requirements but a result that Pfizer still called clinically meaningful because it could mean fewer trips to the doctor's office.
Dr. Kris Bryant, a pediatric infectious diseases physician with Norton Children's Hospital, said Wednesday that having a vaccine to fight against RSV would be "huge."
"At this point in time, we don't have a vaccine for RSV and we don't have any viral medicines to treat the infection," Bryant said, adding that while Pfizer's study is revealing early results, there is still a long way to go before a vaccine reaches the public.
"This is potentially very good news. But all we have are preliminary data. Before this vaccine could actually be given in the real world, the data from the trial would need to be reviewed by the FDA and the CDC's advisory committee on immunization practices will need to weigh in and make a recommendation if the FDA agrees that the vaccine is safe and effective."
Bryant said RSV is a very common viral infection that infects almost all children by the time they're 2 years old. She said each year in the United States there are more than 50,000 young children hospitalized with RSV.
She said as it currently stands, treatment for RSV is supportive. That means some kids need extra oxygen support, suction for mucus in the nose, and others won't eat well and need IV fluids.
"In a typical year, we see a big increase in RSV cases in the late fall and winter," Bryant said. "What's different about this year is that cases started to go up in August, which is early, and they're continuing to increase."
She said as of Tuesday morning, there were 35 kids hospitalized with RSV at Norton Children's Hospital.
She said this vaccine study is not showing the elimination of RSV, but still has the potential to be "really important for children's health."
"This vaccine will not prevent all RSV infections, that's not what the preliminary data tell us," she said. "This vaccine looks like it will be most effective — from what we know now — in preventing severe disease in kids in the first six months of life."
Bryant also pointed out that vaccinating pregnant women to protect babies is not a new concept.
"This is just another application of that idea," she said.
Bryant said older children and adults can also get RSV, but that often presents as a cold. However, some can still get severe illness.
