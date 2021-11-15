LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors at Norton Children's Hospital say 20 children are killed every day by preventable injuries -- and now health care professionals are trying to raise awareness.
A vigil for child gunshot victims was held Monday morning.
Candles were lit during a vigil Monday at Norton Children's Hospital in the healing garden in honor of the children who have been affected by gun violence.
Dr. Brit Anderson, a pediatric emergency medicine physician with Norton Children's Hospital, described the heartbreak in facing the mother of a child gunshot victim.
"I was stopped short by the look in her eyes," she said. "This incredible mixture of what seemed to me to be sadness, and helplessness and fear, and there I was crouched on the floor next to this mom's chair, and words failed me. Because what can anyone say in a moment like that to make it better?"
Twenty-one kids have been killed and 85 more have been hurt this year by gunfire alone in the Louisville area. That's an increase from 14 children who were killed in all of last year.
The latest gunshot victim from Louisville is a 3-year-old who was accidentally shot while playing alone in a bedroom. That child was shot in the chest and is expected to survive.
Doctors say no child should ever be shot, and it is preventable. Awareness is key.
That's why they've extended National Injury Prevention Day to a week-long awareness event.
Norton Children's Hospital is offering free gun locks to anyone who needs one. To get one, call 502-629-5437. The hospital also provides gun safety lessons.
