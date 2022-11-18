LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Children's Hospital kicked off National Injury Prevention Day with a candle lighting ceremony Friday morning.
The goal was to raise awareness of the most common injuries to children in our community. At the top of the list are gunshots and car accidents, and those numbers have only climbed in recent years.
Norton Children's Hospital has treated 61 children so far this year for gunshot wounds, most of which were accidental.
Data obtained from the Louisville Metro Police Department shows nine children died from gunshot wounds this year. Additionally, more than 1,100 child patients were injured in car crashes this year.
"So, what can you do to be responsible gun owners," said Allison Ledford of Norton Prevention and Wellness. "Most importantly, keep your guns stored, locked, unloaded and out of sight. It's important to store guns and ammunition separately, and every gun should be stored with a child-resistant gun lock."
On Friday night, the Big Four Bridge will be lit green as a symbol of injury prevention.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.