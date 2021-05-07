LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Pfizer vaccine could soon be approved for more children, and Norton Children's Hospital is planning ahead for when that happens.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 12 and up by next week, setting up shots for many before the beginning of the next school year. The announcement comes barely a month after the company found that its shot, which is already authorized for those age 16 and older, also provided protection for the younger group.
Norton Children's Hospital says as soon as the Pfizer vaccine is approved for children under 16, they want to be ready to get shots in arms quickly. That's why it's allowing parents or guardians with kids ages 12 and up to pre-register them for a shot.
"It opens up the world a bit if you're vaccinated and we want that for our teenagers," said Dr. Kristina Bryant with Norton Children's Infectious Diseases. "I suspect that there will be many teenagers in our community who will be signing up with their parents approval for vaccines."
If the COVID-19 vaccine is approved for kids, anyone who has pre-registered through Norton will get an email to schedule an appointment.
Those appointments will be available at several Norton Children's locations in Louisville and surrounding counties. Dr. Joseph Flynn, Norton Medical Group's Chief Administrative Officer, said some of those places giving the vaccine to kids will be standalone centers in St. Matthews, on West Broadway and Dixie Highway. Other cities that Norton will administer shots in include Frankfort, Shelbyville and Elizabethtown.
"We're heading into the summer months where we're going to expect more people get together and potentially offer the opportunity for spread. This is the time now to see how we can eliminate that," said Dr. Flynn of the opportunity to vaccinate children.
Dr. Flynn said the pre-registration will help Norton get shots out quicker. He believes there will not be an issue with long waits to get appointments because the amount of doses the state has available.
Pfizer in late March released preliminary results from a vaccine study of 2,260 U.S. volunteers ages 12 to 15 showing there were no cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated adolescents compared with 18 among those given dummy shots.
Kids studied had side effects similar to young adults, the company said, mainly pain, fever, chills and fatigue, particularly after the second dose. These side effects usually last only 24 hours. The study will continue to track participants for two years for more information about long-term protection and safety
