LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Norton Children's Hospital said Tuesday it is treating two patients who may have a new, potentially deadly illness related to COVID-19.
Kentucky state health officials confirmed the danger of the illness Monday by announcing that a 10-year-old Kentuckian is in critical condition and on a ventilator. But Norton can't confirm if one of the children it is treating is the 10-year-old that Gov. Andy Beshear spoke of Monday.
“Having our first 10-year-old with COVID on a ventilator is tougher to me as a dad of a 10-year-old,” Beshear said during Monday's media briefing.
And on Tuesday, Beshear said a second patient, a 16-year-old, has also been hospitalized with the illness, but he or she is doing better than the 10-year-old.
Doctors said, in a small amount of cases. children’s immune systems are overreacting to the virus, causing inflammatory issues.
“What's emerged over the last couple of weeks is reports from Europe and the United States that there are some children that are showing up with symptoms maybe a month after they’ve had a COVID-19 infection,” said Dr. Kris Bryant with Norton Children's Hospital, said.
Bryant said the illness appears to mimic what is known as Kawasaki syndrome.
“What we see with Kawasaki is fever that goes on for days,” Bryant said.
Symptoms also include a rash, red eyes and tongue, and swollen hands and feet. Bryant said some kids are also having stomach issues like vomiting and diarrhea. If your child displays these symptoms, she said call their pediatrician.
“The reason that we worry about Kawasaki disease is that it affects blood vessels in the body, including the blood vessels that supply the heart," Bryant said.
Health officials said this is another reminder of how dangerous COVID-19 can be, and that is why they continue to preach the importance of social distancing and staying healthy at home.
