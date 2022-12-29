LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The car seat you bought for a great discount might not protect your child in a crash.
Norton Children's Hospital recently found a counterfeit seat during a random inspection. Counterfeit car seats look like authentic restraints from known brands but they won't have the stickers required by federal law.
"All car seats that are legit in America will have this warning label right here, and it will state, 'For U.S. uses. This child restraint system conforms to all applicable federal motor vehicle safety standards,'" said Kinzie Evrard, the child passenger safety coordinator for Norton Children's Prevention and Wellness. "So you're looking for that statement. You're also looking for a manufacturer label."
That label will include a manufacturer number and a date when it was manufactured, according to Evrard.
Experts said counterfeit car seats are most often sold online and could crumble in a crash.
Evrard added that if the deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
Norton Children's Prevention and Wellness offers car seat checks for parents who want to ensure that their child is being secured safely. To schedule a check, email NCPW@nortonhealthcare.org or call 502-629-7358.
