LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Children's is offering tips to help keep families safe, healthy and out of the emergency room this holiday season.
With kids home from school and families traveling for the holidays, accidents can happen. That's why doctors say it's important to keep things like medications, cleaning supplies and alcohol out of reach of children.
They also say to make sure weapons are stored in a safe and secure place away from kids.
"The safest way to store it, if you have one, would be to store it unloaded and locked with the ammunition stored and locked in a separate place," Dr. Brit Anderson said.
Families should also make sure guests are careful with anything they may have with them that children could get into.
If you're giving gifts, experts say to make sure they are age-appropriate and to be aware of any pieces or batteries that children could choke on.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.