LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Children's is researching better ways to treat newborns exposed to opioids during pregnancy.
According to a news release, doctors with Norton Children's Research Institute, affiliated with the University of Louisville School of Medicine, are studying different methods of treatment. At least one newborn every 24 minutes in the U.S. develops neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome after exposure to opioids during pregnancy.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports the number of infants who undergo withdraw after birth in Kentucky has increased substantially since 2001. Kentucky averages more than 1,000 cases of neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome every year.
"My hope for this moving forward is that these results which should be relatively generalizable because of the large population that we have will help us to be able to improve care for infants, both in the hospital and outside of the hospital," said Dr. Lori Devlin, researcher and neonatologist at Norton Children's.
Norton Children's is one of 26 sites around the country studying the "Eat, Sleep, Console" care approach. According to a news release, clinicians assess an infant's withdrawal based on well the newborn can eat, sleep and be calmed. The method prioritizes family presence, holding, swaddling and rocking in low-stimulus environments as the first lines of treatments.
“It engages families in the care of their babies and helps babies and moms to bond in ways that we have not been able to do previously," said Devlin. "The eating, sleeping and consoling care approach allows families to be fully engaged in the process, to help with the assessment of their babies, to help with the management of their babies through non-pharmacologic approach and to really engage with the medical team in improving the care of their infants.
