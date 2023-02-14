LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Staff at Norton Children's Hospital delivered more than 10,000 cards to patients on Valentine's Day.
They also handed out more than 1,700 stuffed animals on Tuesday.
A number of the cards were made by members of the community or submitted through Norton's website.
The hospital said donations were sent from 46 states and Canada.
The stuffed animals were brought through Send-A-Friend in honor of American Heart Month. Ten percent of the purchases will be donated to the Norton Children's Hospital Foundation to help patients at Norton Children's Heart Institute.
