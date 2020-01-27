LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fourth annual Norton Commons Restaurant Week kicked off Monday.
Six restaurants are offering customers a three-course dinner that includes an appetizer, entree and a dessert. Each meal ranges from $15 to $35.
Foodies have the opportunity to catch deals at Gustavo’s Mexican Grill, Mercato Italiano, The 502 Bar & Bistro, Tea Station Asian Bistro, Karem’s Grill & Pub and Johnny Brusco’s New York Style Pizza.
“We’re thrilled to now be a part of the vibrant Norton Commons dining scene, and we’re looking forward to our first restaurant week here," said Gustavo Reyes, owner of Gustavo’s Mexican Grill.
If you'd rather drink your way through Norton Commons, Commonwealth Tap is offering $25 specialty bourbon flights and $15 sommelier wine flights.
Norton Commons Restaurant Week runs though Feb. 1.
For more information, click here.
