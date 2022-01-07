LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare started giving COVID-19 booster shots to kids ages 12 and up this week, the latest eligible group.
Louisville doctors said the vaccine and booster are some of the easiest ways to keep kids protected from the virus, and kids ages 12 and older became eligible Jan. 7 get the Pfizer booster through Norton.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention granted that approval Thursday. The agency said it's just one more step toward providing protection for kids, something Dr. Kristina Bryant of Norton Children's Hospital said is important.
She said as of Friday morning, Norton had 24 kids in the hospital with COVID-19. Of that number, eight of them were admitted specifically because of COVID-19, and she said some of them are very sick. Two were admitted with complications from the virus, and the others were admitted for other illnesses and happen to have COVID-19 concurrently.
Bryant said Norton Children’s Hospital is not seeing a big increase in kids being hospitalized from COVID-19, but while the risk of severe disease appears to be small, parents shouldn't roll the dice.
“Yes, many kids have mild or asymptomatic disease, but you don't want your child to be the one who develops a severe COVID pneumonia or develop multi-system inflammatory syndrome,” Bryant said. "It worries me that we have so many kids at risk in Kentucky, because even though early data are that omicron is less severe, if thousands of kids get infected, there are going to be kids who develop severe disease and need to be in the hospital," she said.
Bryant said she is worried that less than half of Kentucky kids have received even the first dose of the vaccine.
“What that tells me is that parents still have questions, and we need to get them answers to those questions,” she said. “Protecting kids from infection is going to be an important part of keeping kids in school."
While local hospitals continue to battle COVID-19, they also have their eye on the flu. Cases are spiking, and Louisville is now also seeing what's being called "flurona."
“It's just basically, where you have a COVID infection and you also have an influenza infection on top of that,” said Dr. Jason Smith, chief medical officer at UofL Health.
Smith said, so far, it does not appear that either infection makes the other worse.
“As long as they don't develop respiratory symptoms from either one, and they don't progress to some of the other complications that can occur, then I think we're OK,” he said.
Smith said flurona is something public health officials across the country are keeping an eye on. Health experts said, while it is true that omicron appears less severe, many more people are being infected. There is continuing concern that the sheer numbers could overwhelm health care systems.
“We can't have the hospitals, the emergency departments, and everything else shut down because, while you may not die of this COVID infection, someone will," Smith said. "Because there won't be services for them to have their stroke treated or their heart attack treated."
Norton officials said in December, they saw a 14% positivity rate when testing kids across its system with over 13,500 tests. So far in January, with more than 3,700 tests, they're seeing a 30% positivity rate.
Norton said kids can get the booster as early as five months after they finish the first series of COVID-19 vaccines.
