LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors at Norton Healthcare are closely watching the reopening in Kentucky amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and they say the effects have been manageable.
"The good news for us here, at least locally, is that our number of admissions has continued to stay steady or go down, even through this process of reopening," said Dr. James Frazier, vice president of medical affairs and quality at Norton Healthcare.
"From the pediatric perspective, we've been largely spared. We've had a few patients there," he said.
Frazier said the No. 1 concern for people should be underlying conditions, especially obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes.
As for the upcoming Kentucky Derby in September, Frazier said Churchill Downs will have its "hands full" with thousands of fans expected to attend. But he said he thinks they're up to the task.
"I think factors that are going help is that it's outside," he said. "I think that you'll see people wearing masks. I think you'll see people following the rules.
"But again, if you've got one of those high-risk disease processes, you're probably better off trying to avoid it," he said.
Age is also a factor, according to Frazier. COVID-19 significantly affects those over age 60. More than 90% of Kentucky's deaths are in that age category.
