LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With school districts and day care centers closed, some doctors are concerned more injuries will flood hospitals as children are stuck inside at home.
Kerry Caperell , the interim chief for pediatric emergency medicine for Norton Children’s Hospital, said in these unprecedented times, families need to take extra precautions at home to keep everyone safe.
“What we worry about and what we’re seeing, frankly, is that children are being injured," Caperell said.
Caperell said two areas parents can take preventative measures include safely storing firearms and medications.
Most recently, a 3-year-old girl died in south Louisville after LMPD said she accidentally shot herself. According to Norton Children’s Hospital, nine children have been brought to the hospital this year with gunshot wounds. Three of those nine cases were BB gun-related injuries, which can result in serious injuries.
“Firearm injuries in children are almost universally fatal,” Caperell said. “There’s nothing I can do. And the only way to save that life is to prevent it from happening in the first place.”
So Caperell is encouraging parents to child-proof their homes again. Take a couple hours to rethink your home and how to make it safe.
The following are suggestions from Norton Healthcare on gun storage:
- Store guns in a locked location, unloaded, out of the reach and sight of children. Nightstands, bedroom closets or a glass gun case won’t cut it. Kids are curious and tend to explore.
- Store ammunition in a separate locked location, out of the reach and sight of children.
- Keep the keys and combinations hidden.
- When a gun is not in its lock box, keep it in your line of sight.
- Make sure all guns have child-resistant gun locks.
- If a visitor has a gun in a backpack, briefcase, handbag or unlocked car, provide a locked place to hold it while in your home.
Another potential danger in your home could be prescription pills if they are not stored safely. Caperell suggested parents and caregivers make sure medications are locked up or out of reach of children at all times.
“With these new situation, perhaps new caregivers are helping with children,” Caperell said. “So maybe grandma comes to help with the baby. And there’s a bag of personal medications that a baby gets into, and that’s how we see these accidental ingestions.”
Hospitals are feeling the pressure with the coronavirus, but do not hesitate to call 911 if your child is experiencing a medical emergency.
“We make it work no matter how many children come to our emergency department,” Caperel said.
