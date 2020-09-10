LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the oldest private historically Black colleges in America is getting a big financial boost from a local health care company.
Norton Healthcare has announced a $1.2 million grand to Simmons College of Kentucky, which is located in west Louisville.
According to a news release, the grant is given through Norton Healthcare's James R. Petersdorf Fund and is designed to help provide educational and program initiatives. It will also support facility improvements.
"When we announced our $5 million investment in the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center last fall, we made a long-term commitment to the West End, and we're following through on that promise," said Russell F. Cox, president and CEO of Norton Healthcare, in a statement. "Education is a key component to health and positive change in our community. We're excited to support Simmons College and its legacy of preparing students for success."
Norton Healthcare said it also plans to offer Simmons students internships and job opportunities.
"Norton Healthcare has a diverse workforce committed to serving he health care needs of our community," Kelly C. McCants, M.D., acting executive director of Norton Healthcare Institute for Health Equity, said in a statement. "We want to support those wishing to pursue a career in health care and give them the tools, skills and experience needed to succeed."
"Simmons College is an institution dedicated to educating people in the urban context through strong academic and professional programs," said Dr. Kevin W. Cosby, president of the college. "Founded in 1879, it's one of the oldest private HBCUs in America. These funds will help support our students so they may become agents of change in society. We look forward to partnering with Norton Healthcare."
