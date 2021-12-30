LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- COVID-19 cases are on the rise nationwide with the emergence of the omicron variant, and that rise has been felt across all age spectrums this month in Louisville.
Norton Healthcare reported Thursday a more-than-two-fold jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations among adults since Dec. 1. Eighty adults were hospitalized with the virus across all Norton facilities when the month began, and by Dec. 30, that number had jumped to 164.
"We see hospitalizations across the spectrum of ages," said Dr. Kristina Bryant, a pediatrician with Norton Children's Infections Diseases Department. "I will say the most of our severe cases tend to be in teenagers."
Bryant said it hits all ages. Thirty-eight kids have been hospitalized in Louisville with COVID-19 in December. Two are currently in the ICU.
"This morning, we have 12 kids who have COVID-19 in the hospital," Bryant said. "... The youngest is just two months of age."
Bryant said of 12,000 kids test for COVID-19 in December, 1,643 tested positive for a positive rate just below 14%. For comparison, 980 kids tested positive in November.
"It is rare for us to see a vaccinated child get admitted to the hospital," Bryant said. "There have been breakthrough cases — who had the vaccine just like adults — but they don't tend to get admitted to the hospital. So that's good news. The vaccine protects against severe infection. Our problem — especially our problem in Kentucky — is that we just have too few kids vaccinated, particularly in the 5-11-year-old age group."
Dozens of cars were lined up at COVID-19 testing sites Thursday, including the University of Louisville's location downtown. And expect to see long testing lines for awhile. Doctors said the rise in cases can be attributed to families gathering for the holidays and the omicron variant being twice as contagious as the delta variant.
"I think that asking everyone to be tested, while it's a not a bad idea, it's probably not practical," Bryant said. "Because we've already heard of a shortages of home tests. I think for people who are feeling well, who say I just wanted to get tested, there's probably not enough testing capacity given that we've gotten increased numbers of sick people."
Below is a full list of hospitalizations for Norton Healthcare:
Adult hospitalizations:
- Dec. 30: 164
- Dec. 1: 80
- Jan. 1: 163
Child hospitalizations:
- Dec. 30: 12
- Dec. 1: 7
- Jan. 1: 4
