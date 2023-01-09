LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-minute visit to a doctor's office could help confirm whether someone has Parkinson's disease.
For years, Parkinson's has been difficult to diagnose in patients. But a new medical breakthrough, called the Syn-One Test, being conducted at the Norton Neuroscience Institute is detecting the disease and changing lives.
"They've made so many advances just since I've been diagnosed," said Steve Walsh.
Walsh was diagnosed with Parkinson's in the fall of 2014 at a time when, he admits, he knew very little about the incurable disease.
"I was like just about everybody else in the United States," he said. "I was aware of Michael J. Fox and Muhammad Ali and that's about all I knew about Parkinson's."
While there is currently no cure for the disease, there have been significant medical breakthroughs.
"For decades, we've diagnosed Parkinson's disease purely based on our exam findings, and this really is still the standard of care," said Dr. Justin T. Phillips, medical director of Movement Disorders at the Norton Neuroscience Institute.
Now, Phillips said, a simple skin test can detect Parkinson's and other movement disorders.
"We do a small punch biopsy of the skin and put a Band-Aid on it and they go home that same day, usually 10 or 15 minutes to do the whole procedure," he said.
While it's not a cure, doctors say the test is progress.
"But it can help us confirm that we're treating the right thing and can help with prognosis," said Phillips.
It took several months for Walsh to get answers when he got his diagnosis in 2014.
"Parkinson's, for the most part, sneaks up on you gradually," he said. "(I) had to have several different appointments first with my primary care, then a neurologist had started seeing me for the first time."
Walsh believes the new skin test will help put future Parkinson's patients on the path to treatment a lot sooner.
"(It) removes the uncertainty, allows you to proactively take steps to manage your Parkinson's," he said.
Doctors feel confident there will soon be new medicines on the market that will help treat and stop the progression of Parkinson's disease.
For more information about the skin test at the Norton Neuroscience Institute, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.