LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local hospital on Wednesday showed a longtime volunteer just how much he means to the community.
Administrators at Norton Women and Children's Hospital planted a tree in honor of Fred Bennett.
For the past 15 years, Bennett has been known as the "candy man" at the hospital's gift shop, which was was run by volunteers and raised money for the hospital. Bennett took care of ordering, stocking and organizing the candy for sale.
Hospital staff said they wanted to show Bennett how much his dedication meant to them after he was diagnosed with with brain cancer in January.
"Fred absolutely has been a 'can do' man and he always sprinkled it with love everywhere he went," said Lynnie Meyer with Norton Healthcare. "And I just will say, I've been here about the same time you have, and it's really been the honor of a lifetime to work with you."
In 2019, Bennett was honored for his volunteer efforts with a Bell Award, which is given to those who show the "spirit of Louisville."
