LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Social distancing has caused many couples to be cooped up at home with nothing to do, so it's no surprise that many of them may soon be heading for the bedroom. But a local doctor is advising that couples take steps to avoid pregnancy, saying that right now may not be the time.
"If someone is attempting to conceive now ... if there is an option, I would probably discourage it simply because we don't know," said Dr. Jonathan Weeks, a maternal fetal medicine specialist with Norton Healthcare.
Weeks said the financial, social and medical upheaval caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus makes for uncertain times. He said it has also caused his medical group to implement several changes to protect pregnant mothers from COVID-19. Those changes include:
- Asking moms to come to routine appointments alone.
- Patients must check in over the phone and wait in their vehicle.
- Once the patient is called in for her appointment, her temperature must be checked.
- The patient must then wash her hands.
Weeks said there is little risk of a pregnant mother passing the coronavirus to her unborn or newborn child.
"Most of the clinical information so far shows no evidence of vertical transmission by blood or breast milk," he said. "It doesn't seem like we have cases where the virus crosses the placenta while the baby is in utero to affect the baby that way. Again, our numbers are really small, so it's to early to say we'll never have any of those cases."
Norton Healthcare hospitals have one doctor designated to treat moms with COVID-19 who come in to deliver. That doctor is kept isolated from the other medical professionals.
