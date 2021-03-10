LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is moving into the Russell neighborhood, but its new home isn't quite finished yet.
Construction on Norton's Institute for Health Equity is still underway at The Village @ Jefferson, at the southeast corner of 12th and Jefferson, but once it's finished the institute will provide specialized healthcare services for an underserved area.
The facility won't be a typical medical office, but instead will focus on administrative and other services like mental and behavioral health. There will also be a nurse navigator to help patients set up appointments for visits with medical doctors.
The facility will feature a conference room for patients to use for telehealth consultations. Norton officials say opening the new facility in the Russell neighborhood is part of its five imperatives to address health and racial inequalities. According to its website, those imperatives include:
- Establishing the Institute for Health Equity
- Ensuring access to primary care for everyone
- Committing to mirror our community within the Norton Healthcare leadership team
- Providing education and advocacy on health policy issues
- Investing an additional $20 million over five years in underserved areas
"When you cross 9th Street, things look different," said Kelly C. McCants, MD, the executive director for the facility.
"And being different is OK as long as it propels you forward. But the difference we're seeing holds some people back, and that is not acceptable. So what we hope to accomplish is eliminate any disparities that exist that would prevent a group of people from moving forward."
Norton says the facility's location in west Louisville will help determine what other services community members need in Russell and surrounding neighborhoods. It's scheduled to open this summer.
Other permanent medical offices are being planned in west and south Louisville to further expand access to care, according to the website.
