LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grant from Norton Healthcare to Bates Community Development Corp. will help improve the health of residents in Louisville's Smoketown and Shelby Park neighborhoods.
Over the next four years, $1.4 million in funding will be provided. The grant will support Bates CDC to help expand its Hearty Hearts and Lifestyles Program.
The program addresses chronic diseases within the community and provides healthy hot meals and a food pantry. In 2021, there were 14,500 people who were being fed weekly through the program.
“We’ve made a long-term commitment in the Louisville community to continue expanding access to health care, health services and health education, which includes a new $70 million hospital in West Louisville, our support of the Louisville Urban League through the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center, the development and opening of our Institute for Health Equity in the Russell neighborhood, and expanded health initiatives and services, often in conjunction with trusted community partners,” Russell F. Cox, president and CEO of Norton Healthcare, said in a news release.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.