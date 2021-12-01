LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People were encouraged to take a moment Wednesday to reflect on the toll AIDS takes all over the globe.
Wednesday, Dec. 1, is World AIDS Day. The disease takes almost 13,000 lives in the U.S. every year.
AIDS is the result of untreated HIV, which means screenings are important. Last year, Norton Healthcare started offering HIV testing to all emergency department patients getting lab work.
Doctors said they've been testing more than 70% of patients.
"HIV, if diagnosed early, is mostly a chronic medical condition that can be managed well with good medications," said Dr. Paul Schulz, an infectious disease specialist with Norton Healthcare.
Norton said it also offers testing through Norton Prompt Care at Walgreens and at all Immediate Care Centers.
