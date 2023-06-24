LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When it comes to health in the Hispanic community, common barriers can often lead to big health issues if not addressed.
Norton Healthcare hosted a free Hispanic and Latino Health Fair on Saturday at St. Rita Catholic Church on Preston Highway.
All the screenings and activities were free.
Language barriers can make it difficult for patients to communicate their symptoms, which can cause diseases to go undetected.
"The Hispanic community is at higher risk than other communities and other ethnic groups of having high blood pressure, having diabetes, having obesity, mental health problems so fairs like this offer free services for our communities," Norton Healthcare Pediatrician Maria Nota said.
For those who did not make Saturday's event, contact Norton Healthcare for a list of other bilingual services by calling (502) 629-1234 or clicking here.
