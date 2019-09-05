LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Poison Control Center of Norton Children’s Hospital recently launched a new 24/7 hotline to help battle Kentucky’s opioid crisis.
The center was already answering opioid-related calls. Last year, it handled more than 3,000 calls about opioid exposure or other opioid questions.
Leaders with the center believe others across Kentucky have questions but don’t realize they can call Poison Control to get answers. So in partnership with the Kentucky Department of Public Health, they created the Kentucky Opioid Assistance and Resource (OAR) Hotline.
“We have a real problem in this state with opioids,” said Maria Chapman, health educator for Kentucky Poison Control Center. “So what we’re looking to do is try to reverse that.”
Kentucky saw nearly 28 opioid-involved deaths per 100,000 people in 2017, twice the national average, according to a news release from Norton Healthcare.
The hotline is designed to answer questions and direct resources for patients, health care providers and first responders. The hotline can help explain where and how to safely get rid of prescription drugs, how to handle opioid withdrawal, what to do if exposed to fentanyl or opioids, how to use something like naloxone, where to find doctors or clinics and much more.
The hotline is staffed 24 hours a day, year-round. It is free and confidential. The hotline was funded by a federal grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
You can reach the hotline by calling (800)-854-6813. You can learn more by visiting the OAR Hotline website.
