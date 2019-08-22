LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare has been named the official health care provider for the Louisville Cardinals, according to a news release.
"The region's largest health care provider and university are teaming up to provide comprehensive medical care for college athletes," the news release states.
The health care giant is replacing KentuckyOne Health Jewish Hospital, which has been the athletic program's official health care provider for the past 20 years.
The agreement with Norton stipulates that Norton Sports Health will provide medical support for all of the university's 23 sports programs. The support includes conducting all sports physicals as well as providing access to Norton Healthcare's network of specialists.
"We're looking forward to this partnership," Norton Healthcare President and Chief Executive Officer Russell F. Cox said in a statement. "Norton Sports Health offers comprehensive treatment for local athletes of all ages and skill levels. We look forward to supporting U of L and keeping its premier athletes in the game."
Norton Sports Health will also provide funding for athletic trainers on the sidelines, campus training rooms and state-of-the-art imaging equipment.
The health care provider will also offer mental health services to the athletes.
"This is a great day for University of Louisville athletics," U of L Athletics Director Vince Tyra said in a statement. "The health and wellness of our players is our top priority. We're excited to team up with Norton Healthcare, an organization that has proven to offer the same level of passion, drive and expertise as our athletes."
