LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is offering members of the community fresh produce.
Norton's is hosting four pop-up markets in partnership with the Louisville Community Grocery and Black Market Kentucky.
The first pop-up market is July 16th from 11am to 5pm at Norton Children's Hospital. The next will be July 23rd at the same time and place. Pop-up markets will also run August 13th and 20th from 10am to 3pm at the hospital.
Norton Healthcare says it hopes the markets allow people to take home health local foods, support area farmers and give community members a place to socialize.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.