LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Anna Smith sits in a private hospital room reading her iPad. She looks calm and relaxed, but don’t let her posture fool you.
She’s been fighting a battle for a long time.
“I come in for blood transfusions,” she said. “Today, I actually was able to get my first dose of a new treatment for Sickle Cell. The treatment that I receive can be anxiety-producing.”
She has been receiving treatment through Norton Healthcare for about eight years, which is the case for many people in the hospital’s system.
“The patients are experiencing not only physical trauma, but mental and emotional trauma, and it’s affecting not only the patient but the entire family,” said Tammy McClanahan, system vice president for adult and pediatric cancer services at Norton.
That’s why Norton Healthcare spent $15 million to renovate Norton Cancer Institute on South Floyd Street and the Medical Towers South on East Gray Street.
“We did a real focus on involving patients and families in the design," McClanahan said. "So you're going to see a lot of open, airy spaces, a lot of earth tones, a lot of calming aspects to the space."
The reconstruction started in July. The lower level has an added general infusion center, open bay areas infusion services and a Sickle Cell Disease clinic. The first floor has radiation therapy services. The second floor has additional exam rooms, added space for the head and neck multi-disciplinary clinic, onco-dermatology clinic and the lung clinic. The third floor was originally unfinished space. Now, it’s a dedicated and expanded oncology pharmacy.
Norton now occupies four floors of the Medicals Tower South. The first floor is a new women’s cancer center with dedicated space for gynecologic oncology patients. There is a breast multidisciplinary clinic, a behavioral Oncology program, lymphedema services, genetic counselling and a dedicated oncology laboratory.
Patients also have an option for private or shared rooms. Services have been expanded, relocated and paired together to make it easier to navigate.
“We've also incorporated pet therapy, art therapy, music therapy and massage therapy as part of the treatment experience,” McClanahan said.
Patients moved into the new space this week.
