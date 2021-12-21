LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is opening a new Sports Performance center with never-before-seen technology from Louisville Slugger.
It's crunch time for workers as they put the finishing touches on the Norton Sports Health Performance and Wellness Center.
Norton Medical Group Director Sam Zuege said the 35,000 sq. ft. facility is geared toward anyone who wants a healthy lifestyle.
"We're really gonna encourage those folks to come through and utilize that space, and coupled here with again the 35,000 square feet that we're excited to open here under the new Norton namesake to really gear towards to overall health and wellbeing of the greater part of this community."
It will also be home to the new Louisville Slugger Hitting Science Center.
Soon, there will be batting cages and state-of-the-art technology that will help with a player's swing and reaction time. Then, they'll work with trainers who will help them become better hitters.
"Have the opportunity to have some one-on-one coaching, some group activities, some skill instruction, and again it's for a variety of different ages and skill levels from softball athletes to the baseball athletes," Zuege said.
The new location on the corner of Westport Road and Hurstbourne Parkway is replacing the current facility on Sycamore Station Place, and it's set to open mid-January.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.