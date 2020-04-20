LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coronavirus patient at Norton Healthcare is the first in the world to take part in a random Phase 2 clinical study using low-dose selinexor.
The drug is approved by the Food and Drug Administration in higher doses as a treatment for cancer patients.
Norton said the clinical trial is studying the drug's antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties in patients with severe cases of COVID-19.
Norton is one of just 40 hospitals across the world to take part in the trial.
