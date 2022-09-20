LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new booster shot in the fight against COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently approved the new, updated "bivalent" COVID-19 booster. It provides additional protection against the newer omicron variants.
People who are at least 12 years old can get the Pfizer booster, and the Moderna booster is approved for people 18 and older. Norton Healthcare said people who have received other booster shots can also get it as long as they wait two months after their most recent booster.
"This new bivalent booster provides the best protection against future COVID infections," said Dr. Kris Bryant with Norton Healthcare. "Because, as you all know, even if you've been infected once with COVID, you can be affected again."
Norton is planning public vaccine clinics for next month. Doctors said you can get this shot the same time you get the flu shot.
