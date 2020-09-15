LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is preparing to present plans to the city for zoning approval in order to convert an old grocery store into doctors’ offices.
Norton purchased the old Walmart Neighborhood Market off Poplar Level Road last April for around $4 million. The site is currently being used for a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site. But it will eventually be the new home for several doctors’ offices and is conveniently up the street from the Norton Audubon Hospital.
“Really, it aligns with what we’re trying to do to bring more convenient care more rapidly to patients in their community,” said Dr. Joseph Flynn, the chief administrative officer for Norton Medical Group.
The new location will combine 30 existing doctors’ offices from the two Audubon plazas, which Flynn said will help make medical care more convenient for patients. And the added space will allow Norton to expand its services.
“We’ll also have an immediate care center attached within the building itself so that people that have an urgent issue and need to be seen rapidly can be seen right there,” Flynn said.
The facility will also house some radiology and lab services on site. If more advanced care is needed, patients can make the quick trip to the hospital right up the road.
Norton still needs to present its plans for zoning approval. If approval is granted, some preparations in the building could start within the month. Construction is anticipated to be finished by May 2020, and the building should open to patients by next June.
