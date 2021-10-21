LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Children ages 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school.
Federal regulators will meet over the next two weeks to weigh the safety and effectiveness of giving low-dose shots to the roughly 28 million children in that age group.
"What they do when the calculate the dose, they look to see not only the effectiveness of the vaccine but also the level of antibodies that are circulating." said Dr. Joseph Flynn the Physician-in-Chief with Norton Cancer Institute. "And importantly for all of us parents is that's safe. So they look at the safety profile as well and they found that that dose, that lower dose, works really well for that 5-11 age group."
The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses three weeks apart and a two-week wait for full protection to kick in, meaning the first youngsters in line will be fully covered by Christmas.
The country now has ample supplies of the Pfizer shot to vaccinate the children who will soon be eligible, officials said, and they have been working for months to ensure widespread availability of shots. About 15 million doses will be shipped to providers across the U.S. in the first week after approval, the White House said.
Parents interested in scheduling a vaccine for their child should consult their pediatrician.
"Getting with your primary care or pediatric specialist will be an important way to get it," said Dr. Flynn. "That way you can have your questions answered and I think that's a different environment for the young child to get it in a place where they are hopefully familiar with getting vaccinations there."
Hundreds of school- and community-based clinics will also be funded and supported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help speed the process.
Norton Healthcare will continue to operate three drive-thru vaccination locations across Jefferson County. The latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccination appointments can be found at NortonHealthcare.com
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.