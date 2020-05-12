LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare started outpatient surgeries last week, and on Wednesday, the hospitals will expand to do inpatient surgeries and procedures.
However, they will only do 50% of the pre-pandemic volume.
As they prepare for more patients coming in and out of the hospital, hospital employees are ramping up their cleaning protocols. The hospitals are using UV lights and fogging machines to clean rooms, waiting areas and the bottom of shoes of all patients and staff.
Lobby areas have also been rearranged to promote social distancing. Doctors said these new measures will provide confidence for patients coming in, and it could just be the new normal.
"Our health care facilities — outpatient, inpatient -- will be cleaner than ever," said Dr. Joshua Honaker, chief medical administrative officer at Norton Healthcare. "They were clean before, but the hyper-awareness and education and hand hygiene and keeping services clean — for me as a physician — provides a higher level of confidence."
Norton said every person going into one of its facilities will go through COVID-19 screening with questions and a temperature check. All patients being admitted will receive a physical COVID-19 test.
"Honestly, it would be hard to go back, and I don't think any of us are prepared to go back to how we used to do things," said Justin Thornsberry, director of quality and clinical effectiveness at Norton Healthcare.
If COVID-19 cases continue on the downward trend, Norton hopes to have all hospital procedures resume at a to-be-determined volume.
U of L Health has also said it will resume inpatient procedures Wednesday — also at 50% volume.
