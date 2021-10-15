LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kentucky has fallen by more than 30% in the past two weeks.
In Louisville, Norton Hospitals have noticed a similar decrease, which helps health care staff.
"We are certainly comforted by the steady decline that we see," Charlotte Ispan, Chief Adminstrative Officer for Norton Women's and Children's Hospital, said. "I think yesterday we had about 96 patients in all five of our hospitals."
Norton Healthcare previously peaked with 238 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in early September, according to Ipsan.
Ipsan says about 10% of Norton's patients have been vaccinated while the average age of those requiring hospitalization after receiving the vaccine is in the low 70s. In almost all of those cases, patients haven't needed a ventilator.
On Friday, Gov. Beshear announced 2,008 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and a positivity rate of 8%. The Governor also reported 31 deaths including the loss of two Kentuckians as young as 44 years old. For more on today’s report visit https://t.co/8qrSMnTeMh. pic.twitter.com/Brv4Ga1DLj— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) October 15, 2021
On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 2,008 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Kentuckians, while the positivity rate rose to 8%. Of the 1,273 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 373 are in intensive care units.
Statewide, only 142 intensive care unit beds were available Friday, down from 167 Thursday. Nine out of 10 of the state’s hospital regions have ICU capacity at 85% and above.
According to a Jama Health Forum, lottery incentives didn't encourage people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Researchers looked at vaccination records from 19 states that put vaccinated people in a cash drawing, including Kentucky.
Researchers found no statistical signification associated between the lotteries and vaccine rates.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.