LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare will establish an institute for health equity, seek to diversify its leadership team and plans to invest an additional $20 million to address health needs in underserved areas.
The Louisville-based health system said in a news release that the actions are part of a five-step plan to address inequalities “both internally and within the communities ... (the system) serves.”
President and CEO Russell Cox said the system announced a $5 million investment with the Louisville Urban League last fall and since then has opened a primary care office in the West End YMCA building and tested nearly 1,000 people in underserved neighborhoods for COVID-19
“Now we must collectively work harder and faster than ever to embrace and understand our differences, be more inclusive, create a sense of belonging, build a genuine welcoming environment for everyone, and ensure that all people have an equal chance to live a healthy life,” Cox said.
The Norton Healthcare Institute for Health Equity will focus on eliminating care disparities and removing obstacles that prevent people in underserved areas from receiving “the health care they deserve,” Norton said. The system said it will conduct a national search to find an executive director for the institute.
The system also will invest $20 million over five years in “permanent facilities and equipment in Louisville’s underserved neighborhoods” to address health needs in those areas.
Norton said that it wants its leadership team to reflect the diversity of its workforce and community, in part by making sure that “all team members have an equal opportunity for growth, development and advancement.”
Norton’s 23-member senior executive team includes 15 white men, 6 white women, one Latina and one black woman. That means the share of racial minorities on its leadership team is less than 9%. In Jefferson County, the minority share of the population is 28%, according to the Census Bureau. The share of women on Norton's leadership team is 35%. The share of women in Jefferson County is 51.7%.
In addition, the system said, it will:
- Ensure access to primary care for everyone. “Health care is not just a privilege, but a right. Providing more convenient and geographically accessible primary care will help to level the playing field and ensure that all residents have an equal chance to live the healthiest life possible.”
- Provide more education and advocacy internally on health policy issues “to help our workforce make more informed choices.”
