LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Going shopping at the mall this weekend? Norton Healthcare is hoping you'll get a jab with your new slacks.
The healthcare provider is hosting a vaccination clinic at Oxmoor Center, at 7900 Shelbyville Road, on Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event will take place in the mall's center court, and is open to anyone ages 12 and up. Anyone interested can schedule an appointment at 502-861-4999, but walk-ins will also be accepted.
Anyone receiving a vaccination must adhere to the following guidelines:
- Those under 18 years of age must have a parent or guardian present.
- You will need to stay on-site for 15 to 30 minutes for observation after you receive the vaccine.
- This event will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which requires a second dose three weeks after the first. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose. The second dose will be scheduled at the time of the initial dose appointment.
- Bring a photo ID and insurance card (not required). Patients will not be charged.
- Wear a mask at all times. If you do not have one, a mask will be provided.
- Wear a shirt that allows easy access to the upper arms.
